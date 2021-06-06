Northam announces administration appointments

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Office of the Governor

J.D. Ratliff has been appointed deputy director of scheduling. J.D. has served as director of constituent services and community engagement since January 2018. Prior to joining the Northam administration, Ratliffe served as deputy director of constituent services and was a Governor’s Fellow during the McAuliffe administration. He also participated in the White House Internship Program during the Obama administration. Ratliff is a native of Prince William County and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from the University of Virginia.

Advisory Board on Art Therapy

Anne Mills* of Alexandria, Art Therapist, Art Therapy Services of Alexandria

Board for Contractors

Vernell A. Woods, Jr. of Suffolk, Plans Examiner II, City of Newport News

Board of Directors of the Virginia Resources Authority

Barbara M. Donnellan* of Clifton, President and CEO, Castle Gray Associates, LLC

Board of Wildlife Resources

John W. Daniel* of Richmond, Government Affairs Officer and General Counsel, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

Mamie A. Parker* of Dulles, Conservation Success Coach, EcoLogix Group, Inc.

The Honorable Brian Vincent* of Farmville, General Manager, Appomattox River Company

*denotes reappointment

