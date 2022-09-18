Norfolk Tides score seven in the fourth, complete series win over Charlotte Knights with Sunday triumph
The Norfolk Tides (71-70) defeated the Charlotte Knights (55-86), 9-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The victory clinched a 5-1 series win vs. Charlotte.
The Tides scored first in the bottom of the third when Colton Cowser knocked an RBI double. But Charlotte tied it up in the third on a home run by Lenyn Sosa to make it 1-1.
Norfolk put the game away immediately after allowing the home run, putting up a seven-spot in the fourth. Cam Gallagher recorded his first hit as a Tide with a go-ahead two-run double. Jordan Westburg followed with an RBI double himself. Norfolk would go on to score three more runs to make it 8-1, Norfolk.
The Tides would score one more run in the eighth to put the final score at 9-1. After a scheduled off day tomorrow, the Tides head to Durham for their final road trip of the season. First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:35 p.m.