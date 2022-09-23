Norfolk Tides rally to force extras, then fall at Durham, 7-6

The Norfolk Tides (72-72) fell to the Durham Bulls (81-63), 7-6, in 10 innings Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tides forced extra innings by tying the game in the eighth, but Tristan Gray walked it off on a homer in the 10th.

During the first four innings, only the Durham scored in when Luke Raley knocked an RBI single. Norfolk would take the lead in the fifth when Jordan Westburg launched a two-run homer to make it 2-1.

The Tides added to their lead with a sac fly by Robert Neustrom in the sixth, but Durham took the lead with three runs in the sixth to go up 4-3. Norfolk was able to tie it up again on a sac fly by Joey Ortiz in the seventh, but the Bulls retook the lead in the bottom half when Raley hit another RBI single to put Durham up, 5-4.

Norfolk forced extras by tying the game in the eighth when Jacob Nottingham ripped an RBI single. The Tides would score in the 10th when Tyler Nevin knocked an RBI single. But that’s when Gray sent everyone home in the bottom-half, blasting a two-run shot to give Durham the 7-6 victory.

Game four of the series set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw RHP Chris Vallimont (5-6, 5.46), while Durham will throw RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 2.08).