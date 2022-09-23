Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
norfolk tides rally to force extras then fall at durham 7 6
More Sports

Norfolk Tides rally to force extras, then fall at Durham, 7-6

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (72-72) fell to the Durham Bulls (81-63), 7-6, in 10 innings Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tides forced extra innings by tying the game in the eighth, but Tristan Gray walked it off on a homer in the 10th.

During the first four innings, only the Durham scored in when Luke Raley knocked an RBI single. Norfolk would take the lead in the fifth when Jordan Westburg launched a two-run homer to make it 2-1.

The Tides added to their lead with a sac fly by Robert Neustrom in the sixth, but Durham took the lead with three runs in the sixth to go up 4-3. Norfolk was able to tie it up again on a sac fly by Joey Ortiz in the seventh, but the Bulls retook the lead in the bottom half when Raley hit another RBI single to put Durham up, 5-4.

Norfolk forced extras by tying the game in the eighth when Jacob Nottingham ripped an RBI single. The Tides would score in the 10th when Tyler Nevin knocked an RBI single. But that’s when Gray sent everyone home in the bottom-half, blasting a two-run shot to give Durham the 7-6 victory.

Game four of the series set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw RHP Chris Vallimont (5-6, 5.46), while Durham will throw RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 2.08).

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva logo blue

Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA loses at #18 Notre Dame, 1-0
Staff/Wire
Shaun Gwin

Update: Highland County fugitive in custody, according to local sheriff
Staff/Wire

Highland County Sheriff Ronald Wimer has confirmed that Shaun Gwin, who escaped custody Tuesday, is now in custody.

police

Albemarle County: Three taken to UVA after shots fired at apartment complex
Staff/Wire

Not a lot of detail, but word from the Albemarle County Police Department is that three people were transported to UVA Medical Center after a report of shots fired at the Mallside Forest Apartment Complex.

Albert Cox
,

Waynesboro man steals two vehicles, leads authorities on separate chases before being apprehended
Staff/Wire
Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens sign Jason Pierre-Paul, looking to add depth at linebacker
Chris Graham
tired doctor covid
,

Legislation to expand mental health services for health care workers advances through committee markup 
Crystal Graham
jerry ratcliffe
,

Podcast: ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ previews UVA-Syracuse, plus updates on hoops recruiting
Staff/Wire