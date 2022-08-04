Norfolk Tides fall to Nashville: Losing streak stretches to four
The Norfolk Tides (46-54) lost to the Nashville Sounds (61-39), 8-2, on Wednesday at Harbor Park. The Tides have lost four games in a row.
Nashville scored their first run in the top of the second when Joey Weimer hit an RBI single to score Pablo Reyes. Garrett Mitchell launched his first Triple-A home run in the fourth inning, giving three more runs to the Sounds. Jackson Reetz capped that inning with a solo home run, putting the Sounds up 5-0.
The Sounds added more runs in the sixth and seventh inning. Sal Frelick hit an RBI single in the sixth and Brice Turang hit a solo home run in the seventh to give Nashville their sixth and seventh runs.
The only two runs scored for the Tides were done by Kyle Stowers, who hit a two-run homer in the sixth. It was his 18th of the season. But Nashville would score one more insurance run when Reetz knocked in Mitchell, who led the inning off with a double. That finalized the 8-2 win for Nashville
Game three of the series starts tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. RHP Chris Vallimont (2-4, 5.46) will start for the Tides and will face off against Sounds starter RHP Dylan File (5-6, 4.58).