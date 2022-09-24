Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
norfolk tides even series at durham with 6 3 win
Sports

Norfolk Tides even series at Durham with 6-3 win

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (73-72) defeated the Durham Bulls (81-64), 6-3, Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The win ties the series up at 2-2 and Norfolk has won 19 of their last 26 games.

Durham scored three runs in the third inning, with help from back-to-back home runs by Ruben Cardenas and Vidal Brujan. Those would be the only runs Tides starter Chris Vallimont allowed, where he ended up lasting 6.2 innings and gave up five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Norfolk tied the game in the top of the sixth, which included two RBI singles by Jordan Westburg and Tyler Nevin. Westburg then hit the go-ahead RBI in the seventh to make it 4-3. The Tides’ final two runs came in the eighth when Colton Cowser led the inning off with a home run and was later followed by Cadyn Grenier capping the score at 6-3 with an RBI double.

Nick Vespi recorded his eighth save of the season to seal the win. Game five of the series set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (5-2, 3.71), while Durham has not announced a starter.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football

Late field goal pushes Syracuse past sloppy, again, UVA, for 22-20 Orange win
Chris Graham
court law

Highland Springs man pleads guilty in child pornography case
Staff/Wire

A Highland Springs man pleaded guilty this week to distribution of child pornography.

court law

Former Newport News police officer pleads guilty in child pornography case
Staff/Wire

A former sergeant with the Newport News Police Department pleaded guilty this week to the sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child pornography.

police-fire-ems

Page County: Two Luray residents lose lives in five-vehicle crash
Staff/Wire
voices of alzheimers

Alzheimer’s advocates launch new non-profit to give patients and caregivers a voice
Crystal Graham
saraya

Debut of Saraya gives Tony Khan, AEW chance to reboot women’s division
Chris Graham
a star is born

 ‘Wonders from Webb’ program offered Sept. 30 at Blue Ridge Music Center
Crystal Graham