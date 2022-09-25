Norfolk Tides drop 2022 road finale at Durham, 8-2

The Norfolk Tides (73-74) lost to the Durham Bulls (83-64), 8-2, Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tides finish with a 37-38 away record.

Durham scored five runs between the second and third innings. Three runs scored in the second, head lined by two RBI doubles by Rene Pinto and Xavier Edwards. Two more runs scored in the third inning when Bligh Madris hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0, Bulls.

Norfolk would score in back-to-back innings for their only run production in the game. Colton Cowser blasted his fifth Triple-A home run in the fourth, and Jacob Nottingham hit a solo home run himself in the fifth.

The Bulls would score two more runs and shut down the Tides offense after the fifth inning. Norfolk would manage just two hits for the second half of the game, with Easton McGee earning the win for the Bulls with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Tides return to Harbor Park Monday to host the final three-game series of the season. Jacksonville will be coming in to finish the Navy Town Showdown. The winner of this series will be presented with the Ship Bell Trophy, which Jacksonville won in 2021. Game one of the series set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw RHP Grayson Rodriguez (6-1, 2.23), while Jacksonville will throw RHP Elieser Hernandez (4-3, 3.73).