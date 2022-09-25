Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
norfolk tides drop 2022 road finale at durham 8 2
Sports

Norfolk Tides drop 2022 road finale at Durham, 8-2

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (73-74) lost to the Durham Bulls (83-64), 8-2, Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Tides finish with a 37-38 away record.

Durham scored five runs between the second and third innings. Three runs scored in the second, head lined by two RBI doubles by Rene Pinto and Xavier Edwards. Two more runs scored in the third inning when Bligh Madris hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0, Bulls.

Norfolk would score in back-to-back innings for their only run production in the game. Colton Cowser blasted his fifth Triple-A home run in the fourth, and Jacob Nottingham hit a solo home run himself in the fifth.

The Bulls would score two more runs and shut down the Tides offense after the fifth inning. Norfolk would manage just two hits for the second half of the game, with Easton McGee earning the win for the Bulls with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The Tides return to Harbor Park Monday to host the final three-game series of the season. Jacksonville will be coming in to finish the Navy Town Showdown. The winner of this series will be presented with the Ship Bell Trophy, which Jacksonville won in 2021. Game one of the series set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw RHP Grayson Rodriguez (6-1, 2.23), while Jacksonville will throw RHP Elieser Hernandez (4-3, 3.73).

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

soccer throw

Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA pulls away late, defeats Louisville, 2-0
Staff/Wire
lamar jackson baltimore ravens

Lamar Jackson throws for four TDs, runs for another: Baltimore defeats New England, 37-26
Staff/Wire

Lamar Jackson accounted for five touchdowns, and the Baltimore Ravens moved to 2-1 on this young NFL season, beating the New England Patriots 37-26.

washington commanders

Hurts goes for 340 yards and three TDs: Eagles dominate Commanders, 24-8
Staff/Wire

A promising start to the season has been erased in two weeks for the Washington Commanders.

miami dolphins

Dolphins survive Tua being knocked woozy, butt punt, defeat Bills, 21-19
Chris Graham
carolina panthers

McCaffery has big day, Panthers snap nine-game losing streak, top Saints
Chris Graham

How To Bet On NFL In South Dakota | Best South Dakota NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts upset Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17: UVA alum Jelani Woods with two TDs in win
Chris Graham