Norfolk beats Durham in extras for second straight win
The Norfolk Tides (53-62) beat the Durham Bulls (65-50), 8-7, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides beat Durham in the 10th inning after Gunnar Henderson walked-off for the Tides.
The first to get on the board were the Tides, who scored three in the bottom of the second. With a runner on third, Brett Cumberland hit an infield doinker that scored the runner on a fielder’s choice. Henderson would follow with a two-run double to put Norfolk up, 3-0.
Durham scored their first run in the top of the third when Vidal Brujan blasted a solo home run. But Norfolk responded with some home runs themselves in the bottom of the fourth. Shayne Fontana started the inning with his first career Triple-A homer. Two batters later, Henderson blasted a two-run homer himself to put the Tides up, 6-1.
Matt Harvey had another solid start for the Tides, leaving the game as the pitcher of record. He lasted 5.0 innings, giving up one run on seven hits (one homer) and two walks while striking out three
The Bulls crept closer in the eighth inning with two runs when Luke Raley hitting a two-run run shot. But Cadyn Grenier added an insurance run with a solo homer to go up, 7-3. Durham then tied the game, thanks to two two-run homers by Jonathan Aranda and Rene Pinto to put the game at 7-7.
The Tides only needed the 10th inning to win the ball game, when Henderson delivered the walk-off single to win the game for the Tides, 8-7. The series finale tomorrow is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. RHP Drew Rom (Triple-A Debut) is scheduled to start for the Tides while Durham has yet to announce their starter in what is expected to be a bullpen day for them.