Home Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack

Chris Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
Glenn Youngkin. Photo: © Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock

MAGA Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed, for the second straight year, the Virginia Right to Contraception Act, legislation that would codify the right for patients to use and doctors to prescribe contraception – including birth-control pills, IUDs, condoms and emergency contraceptives.

Youngkin, back in March, had proposed an amendment to the bill that would protect the right of doctors, medical staff and private health institutions to lodge a “religious or conscientious objection” to providing “contraception or contraceptive procedures, supplies, or information.”

Democrats in the House of Delegates and State Senate, as expected, voted down the proposed amendment, and Youngkin’s subsequent veto, handed down on Friday, the three-year anniversary of the leak of the Supreme Court decision that would ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade, was also expected, given the politics of the anti-reproductive rights wing of the Republican Party.

The Youngkin veto, and the vote from the Republican Party nominee for governor, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, against the bill back in January, will serve as stark reminders to pro-choice voters as to the stakes in the fall elections.

“This legislation would have safeguarded the right to contraception under Virginia law, ensuring it could not be stripped away by extremist politicians,” said Chris Fleming, a spokesperson for the advocacy group Americans for Contraception.

“Virginians have made clear they want contraception protected,” said Fleming, noting that the Youngkin veto “comes just days after Tennessee’s Republican governor signed bipartisan legislation protecting contraception rights – proving that even some conservative states understand what’s at stake.”

“This was a commonsense bill to safeguard a basic freedom, one that shouldn’t be up for debate in the first place,” said State Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond, the chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia. “By vetoing it for a second time, Youngkin didn’t just reject reproductive freedom, he ignored the overwhelming majority of Virginians who believe the right to contraception is essential. His veto sends a clear and dangerous message: Republicans will always leave your freedoms, and your health care, on the chopping block.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults
4 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
5 Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin transitioning from basketball to football

Latest News

prison
Virginia

Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members

Chris Graham
Sports

How to Bet on Kentucky Derby 2025 in Kentucky

David Evans

Learn how to bet on the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Kentucky. Read about the top online sportsbooks and the best offers and free bets for the race.

uva basketball
Football

Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin transitioning from basketball to football

Chris Graham

Ian Schieffelin is going to try identifying as a football player. Wonder if this is going to get Clemson in trouble with the Trump Trans Police?

tony bennett
Basketball

Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach

Chris Graham
Zerenity O’Donnell
Local

Missing: Charlottesville Police asking public for help locating 14-year-old runaway

Crystal Graham
firearm
Local

Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults

Crystal Graham
Sports

5 Best Kentucky Derby 2025 Betting Apps in Florida

David Evans

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status