Crystal Graham
Published date:
wwII exhibit waynesboro heritage museum
Submitted photo

A new World War II exhibit is inviting you to step back in time with its opening on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The “Threads of War: Industries, Memories and the People of Waynesboro” opening at the Heritage Museum will include a WWII Jeep and other pre-war vehicles on display from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Home front reenactors will be on hand to discuss life in Waynesboro during the war.

The first 100 visitors will receive coupons for local businesses including Sam’s Hot Dogs and Kline’s Dairy Bar.

There will also be two showtimes for “Mrs. Miniver” featuring Oscar-winning actor Greer Garson who visited Waynesboro and assisted with bond sales during the war. The film screenings will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the nearby Russell Museum. Free popcorn and drinks will be provided.

The opening will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

The exhibit will be offered at the museum through Nov. 15. The Waynesboro Heritage Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum is located at 420 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

