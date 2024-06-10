Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Workforce trends: Americans migrate to rural areas from cities with remote work
U.S. & World News, Virginia

Workforce trends: Americans migrate to rural areas from cities with remote work

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
remote work
(© Marina Andrejchenko – stock.adobe.com)

Remote work is here to stay in the United States workforce as Americans find housing in rural areas and migrate from cities.

Hamilton Lombard, a demographer for UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center, said remote work was first thought of in the 1980s. So when the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary, demographers were not surprised.

“Remote work is something that a lot of demographers were getting into in the late 2010s,” Lombard said.

Demographers produce data products on populations, which is often used in state funding and for planning purposes. Lombard, who has been a demographer since 2010, calculates projected school enrollments every year, which are then funded by the state. He gives presentations to the public and government officials on data collection and interpretation.

By 2020, Lombard said as many individuals were in remote work as in manufacturing in the United States and demographers “really thought it was noteworthy.”

Remote work became an idea in the 1970s and 1980s as more Americans were working in offices, not in factories. The work they were doing could be done at home as much as in an office environment.

“People were expecting this for a long time,” Lombard said of remote work.

In 2019, in Nelson County, one in eight residents were working remotely. Despite the “back to the office” trend, the statistic has not changed since 2021.

In fact, according to Lombard, remote workers are migrating from cities to rural areas.

Since 2020, Americans under age 45 have begun moving to Appalachia.

For demographers, trends are not considered trends until they last for more than two years, for at least three years. A shift in remote work was seen in 2023, including more online shopping and more children being homeschooled.

One in eight Americans works completely remote, Lombard said, and do not report to an office.

While the future of remote work is undeniable, questions remain and to capture data about the future is difficult. However, student enrollment data for Highland County indicates an increase of the highest seen yet and remote workers are expected to continue migrating to rural areas for more affordable housing options.

Remote work may see a decrease, but, Lombard said, if it remains at 10 percent of the American workforce, it will still be double what it was before COVID-19. He expects remote work will fall to 20 percent.

As of now in 2024, 25 percent of all American workers are hybrid or completely working remote.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher
2 Griff O’Ferrall, about to make millions in the MLB Draft, grew up a big UVA fan
3 Mailbag: Readers weigh in on UVA throwing $80M at football ops center story
4 Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball
5 Virginia woman loses arm after shark attack in Florida on Friday

Latest News

police investigation
Local

McGhee sentenced in 2023 death; will serve 10 years in prison for role in for violent attack

Crystal Graham
chris graham rod mullins nascar header
Sports

Podcast: Recapping a wild weekend in NHRA, NASCAR, college baseball

Rod Mullins

AFP auto racing reporter Rod Mullins spent the weekend in Bristol at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, and takes us inside the action at Bristol Dragway.

police fire rescue on scene
Local

Two dogs dead after camper, vehicle fire this afternoon in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham

Two unoccupied campers and a vehicle sustained fire damage today in Albemarle County.

capitol insurrection
Politics, U.S. & World News, Virginia

Virginia father, son used water bottles, flagpoles in Jan. 6 assault on U.S. Capitol Police

Crystal Graham
jay woolfolk uva baseball
Sports

Jay Woolfolk didn’t have his best stuff, but he made it work in Super Regional clincher

Chris Graham
drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Virginia

Northern Virginia man, suspected drug dealer found guilty of murder

Crystal Graham
power line workers
Local

SVEC donates $26K to 12 Valley organizations for food, transportation, clothing

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status