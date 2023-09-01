Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Women’s Soccer: #12 Virginia sneaks past unranked West Virginia, 2-1
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #12 Virginia sneaks past unranked West Virginia, 2-1

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva women's soccer
Photo: UVA Athletics

Sophomore Meredith McDermott turned in her second brace of the season with a pair of first-half goals to help lift No. 12 Virginia to a 2-1 victory over West Virginia at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night.

Virginia (4-0-1) struck in the fourth minute when Jill Flammia got the ball at the top of the attacking third and raced toward the box. She found Maggie Cagle out wide at the six and played it to her for Cagle to then tap it in to McDermott in front of goal for the score.

McDermott notched the game’s second goal in the 19th minute. The Cavaliers were on the attack with a long ball played into the attacking third.

The West Virginia keeper came off her line and met the ball at the top of the box, but it was bobbled and bounced toward goal to allow McDermott the empty net opportunity.

The Mountaineers (2-3-0) came out pressing in the second half and were turned away by keeper Cayla White early before West Virginia would find the net in the 85th minute.

White made another big save as she turned away the initial shot from Dilary Heredia-Beltran, but the deflected ball bounced along the endline where it was put back past the near post by Taylor White at a near impossible angle for the score.

“It was a good win for us. We knew it was going to be a tough game,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We did a good job of getting a lead in the first half and taking control of the game. West Virginia just never quits, and that’s a credit to their coaching staff and their team. We knew they would press us, and they did. We didn’t handle it as well as we could have, but that’s something we will work on. It was disappointing to give up the goal when we did, but they’re all things we will learn from and get better. Overall, it was a really good team win. I’m proud of the team, and we have to go out and get another one on Sunday.”

Virginia returns to action on Sunday when the Cavaliers host VCU in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Travis Brown convicted in 2021 torture, murder of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
2 Seaton, in letters to FBI, DOJ, details ‘potential criminal activity’ in Augusta County government
3 Significant drought ‘imminent’ for seven Virginia counties including Augusta, Rockingham
4 Can UVA, playing through obvious emotion, pull the upset in its season opener in Nashville?
5 ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, Florida State open as the Power 2

Latest News

baseball
Sports

John Means gets the win in rehab start as Tides shut out Red Sox, 4-0

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Carter Aldrete hits three homers: Richmond blasts Yard Goats, 17-10

Chris Graham

A three-homer game from Carter Aldrete lifted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a lopsided 17-10 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday night at Dunkin’ Park.

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Lynchburg scores 6-4 win over Fredericksburg Nationals

Chris Graham

The Lynchburg Hillcats picked up their first win of the week, taking down the FredNats, 6-4, on Thursday night.

Local

The sound of silence: Oldest operating music store in SAW area closed

Rebecca Barnabi
road travel
Events, Virginia

Traffic alert: Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Halifax County will increase road travel Sept. 5-11

Rebecca Barnabi
pipeline damage2
Environment, Police, Virginia

VSP investigating fire that destroyed machinery being used at Mountain Valley Pipeline site

Chris Graham
internet search bar Google
Local

Augusta County Library one of only 215 in U.S. to offer digital literacy program workshops

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy