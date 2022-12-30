Women’s Basketball: Virginia rides hot third quarter to 69-63 win over Georgia Tech

Virginia trailed by seven early in the third quarter, but took control with efficient offense, and went on to defeat Georgia Tech, 69-63, on Thursday at JPJ.

The Cavaliers (13-1, 2-1 ACC) made nine straight shots in a stretch of the third quarter to turn a seven-point deficit into a 55-47 lead at the end of three.

Georgia Tech (9-4, 0-2 ACC) narrowed the gap to three points with 5:11 remaining in the game, but the Cavaliers defense held the Yellow Jackets to three points down the stretch to secure the win.

Mir McLean scored 13 points with nine rebounds to lead the ‘Hoos, who also got 10 points from Alexia Smith.

Georgia Tech had four players finish in double figures, led by a 16-point performance from Cameron Swartz.

“I’m just really proud of our players,” Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “This week, we’ve been talking about being more physical, staying together, and persevering through adversity. I thought we really did that today. We know every game in this conference is going to be a dogfight. Georgia Tech, their defense is tough. It’s one of the best in the country. So for us to put up 69 points on that D, and then just weather the storm throughout the course of the game, I’m super proud of them.”

Virginia has a bye this weekend before playing back-to-back road games at No. 7 Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m., and at No. 6 NC State on Sunday, January 8 at 3 p.m.

The Cavaliers return home to host No. 13 North Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.