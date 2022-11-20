Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news womens basketball virginia improves to 5 0 with 74 60 win at american
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 5-0 with 74-60 win at American

Chris Graham
Published:
uva logo
Logo: UVA Athletics

Virginia closed out a trying week for people on Grounds with a 74-60 victory at American on Sunday (Nov. 20) at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C.

The win gives the Cavaliers the program’s first 5-0 start since 2015-2016.

Senior guard Taylor Valladay led the Cavaliers in scoring with 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

Sam Brunelle added 13 points, and Mir McLean had her third career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Kayla Henning led American (0-3) with 18 points.

American is the reigning Patriot League champion and won last year’s meeting between the two teams at John Paul Jones Arena, 69-56.

“Wins on the road matter. If you want to win in March, you want to win any championships, you have to be able to win on the road,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “That was a gutsy performance, but we didn’t really stick to the game plan. I thought we could have been better defensively, and offensively we were taking some uncharacteristic shots. But when we locked in and started doing what we know we could do, then it started flowing, and we were good.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Men’s Soccer: Virginia eliminated from NCAA Tournament in PK shootout
Chris Graham
longwood basketball

Longwood drops JK54 Classic final to SIUE, 61-56, to finish weekend 2-1
Chris Graham

Longwood fell in the final game of the JK54 Classic to SIUE by a score of 61-56 on Sunday.

Henrico County: State Police investigating report that man jumped from bridge
Chris Graham

Virginia State Police was dispatched to the Varina Enon Bridge in Henrico County for reports of a male who had jumped from the bridge.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders win again, defeating Houston Texans, 23-10
Roger Gonzalez
Dennis Benedict

Rockbridge County: Authorities on the lookout for missing Lexington man
Chris Graham
mjf aew full gear

AEW Full Gear review: MJF, as expected, wins world title, but it was still a swerve
Chris Graham
American Shakespeare Center

 ‘A Christmas Carol’ begins Dec. 1 at ASC, collecting donations for Valley Mission all month
Crystal Graham