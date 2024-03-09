Countries
Cops & Courts, Local

Woman pleads guilty in 2023 UVA Medical Center parking garage stabbing death

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

The Lebanon woman charged in the September 2023 stabbing death of a man in the 11th Street parking garage in Charlottesville has plead guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter.

On Friday, Tabitha Lynn Head plead guilty in Charlottesville Circuit Court to killing Brian Patrick Kiser on Sept. 7 in a parking garage located near the University of Virginia Medical Center.

According to police, the two travelled to UVA Health together on the morning of Sept. 7 and were “well-acquainted.”

Kiser was found on the ground of the garage with a puncture wound to his torso at 4:15 p.m. An edged weapon was found at the scene. Medical personnel administered life-saving procedures.

Head is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2 at 1 p.m. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

“The swift response by the University of Virginia Police Department led to the immediate apprehension and arrest of Ms. Head,” said Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania. “Mr. Kiser’s family looks forward to providing victim impact testimony at the sentencing hearing and sharing with the court how this tragedy has affected them.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

