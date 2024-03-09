Woman pleads guilty in 2023 UVA Medical Center parking garage stabbing death

The Lebanon woman charged in the September 2023 stabbing death of a man in the 11th Street parking garage in Charlottesville has plead guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter.

On Friday, Tabitha Lynn Head plead guilty in Charlottesville Circuit Court to killing Brian Patrick Kiser on Sept. 7 in a parking garage located near the University of Virginia Medical Center.

According to police, the two travelled to UVA Health together on the morning of Sept. 7 and were “well-acquainted.”

Kiser was found on the ground of the garage with a puncture wound to his torso at 4:15 p.m. An edged weapon was found at the scene. Medical personnel administered life-saving procedures.

Head is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2 at 1 p.m. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

“The swift response by the University of Virginia Police Department led to the immediate apprehension and arrest of Ms. Head,” said Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania. “Mr. Kiser’s family looks forward to providing victim impact testimony at the sentencing hearing and sharing with the court how this tragedy has affected them.”