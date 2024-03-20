Window, door manufacturer on pace to open $10M facility in Henrico County

A distributor and manufacturer of doors, windows and specialty millwork will invest $10 million to establish a new manufacturing and assembly operation in Henrico County.

Tucker Door & Trim’s new facility, expected to open by April 1, will be for manufacturing fiberboard and fiberglass doors and should create 50 jobs.

The new facility will increase capacity and provide the company the ability to serve the northeastern construction market.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

“Virginia’s manufacturing industry continues to grow and thrive, and the Commonwealth offers the business climate, natural resources, and proximity to markets that will build long-term success for companies like Tucker Door & Trim,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

Phil Odom, the president of Tucker Door & Trim, said Virginia is an ideal location for its growth plans.

“This new location will offer us an unrivaled opportunity to serve new customers, grow and develop our team and actively participate in our communities,” said Odom. “We plan to bring the Tucker Door & Trim brand of service, product selection, and quality to Virginia with the same principles we have operated on for over 50 years.”

The Greater Richmond Partnership agreed that Henrico County is a region that supports the manufacturing industry and supports homebuilding.

“Greater Richmond’s strategic location to 45 percent of the U.S. population within one day’s delivery drive proves enticing to a myriad of expanding firms,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Richmond Partnership.

Tucker Door & Trim has been a wholesale distributor and manufacturer of doors, windows and specialty millwork to the construction industry since 1967.

Virginia competed with Georgia for the new facility. Tucker Door & Trim already has two locations in Georgia – in Monroe and Albany.