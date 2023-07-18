Who wants to be a billionaire? Wednesday might be your lucky day

For the third time ever, the Powerball jackpot has reached the one billion dollar mark. The jackpot is currently estimated at $1 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

The jackpot ranks as the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

“This has turned into a historic jackpot run; this is only the third time in Powerball’s 31-year history that a jackpot has reached the billion-dollar threshold,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “It only takes one ticket to win this massive jackpot or any of Powerball’s other cash prizes.

“If you win the jackpot, sign your ticket, put it somewhere very safe, and reach out to your local lottery. Your lottery is always your best resource for information on how to claim a prize.”

The Powerball jackpot increased Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play® multiplier was 4X.

Even though the jackpot was not hit, lotteries are urging players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win.

The Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million.

Top-winning tickets in the Monday drawing include five tickets (CT, FL, KY, NY, PA) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

There were also three tickets (AR, GA, TX) that matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 88 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 28 tickets that won $200,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $516.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

The Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. EST.