Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newswhere does the 2019 virginia national title team rank among kenpom com era champs
Sports

Where does the 2019 Virginia national title team rank among KenPom.com era champs?

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony bennett
Photo: Chris Graham/AFP

ESPN Insider John Gasaway published his ranking of the 84 men’s basketball national champs this week, touting extensive research, et cetera, et cetera.

The ranking put the 2019 Virginia title team at #40, middle of the pack, without any rhyme or reason given.

But then, that was the case for the rest of the rankings, which I understand.

The article was already going to be long enough having to write snippets for each of the 84.

I’d say another issue would be comparing teams from different eras, but then I’d assume that you’d be judging not based on eras as much as how a team was in its title season.

From a look at the rankings, nah, not what he did here – the bottom of the list is a run of teams from the 1940s and 1950s, with the exception of putting the two San Francisco title teams, from 1955 and 1956, helmed by the iconic Bill Russell, in the Top 10.

That seems more about the identity of Bill Russell than anything else.

Again, it’s this guy’s rankings.

So, yeah, a mishmash, but it achieved what Gasaway and ESPN intended, I’m sure – clicks, discussion, more clicks, the rest.

I’ll throw out my own counter.

I’m a KenPom.com fanboy, as regular readers are well aware.

The KenPom era only dates back to 2002, and because we didn’t have a champ in 2020 because of COVID, we have 21 national champs to review the numbers for.

To me, you rank teams based on how they fared relative to other teams in the season in which they played, not based on, well, this team had Michael Jordan, that one had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Walton.

Pure data.

Here’s how that group of KenPom era champs ranks in terms of adjusted efficiency margin:

  1. Kansas (2008) +35.21
  2. Virginia (2019) +34.22
  3. Baylor (2021) +33.87
  4. Villanova (2018) +33.76
  5. Duke (2010) +33.29
  6. Louisville (2013) +32.92
  7. North Carolina (2005) +32.77
  8. Kentucky (2012) +32.59
  9. Duke (2015) +32.48
  10. Villlanova (2016) +32.01
  11. North Carolina (2009) +31.14
  12. Florida (2007) +30.81
  13. UConn (2023) +29.86
  14. Maryland (2002) +29.25
  15. UConn (2004) +28.30
  16. Florida (2006) +28.28
  17. North Carolina (2017) +28.22
  18. Kansas (2022) +27.49
  19. Syracuse (2003) +23.28
  20. UConn (2011) +23.93
  21. UConn (2014) +22.13

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Charlottesville teen charged with sexual assaults at UVA sorority house
2 Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges
3 PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville
4 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke
5 Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee

Latest News

road work
Local

VDOT scheduled to begin paving work at I-64 Exit 124 interchange next week

Chris Graham
road
Virginia

Staunton District Weekly Traffic Alert: Construction schedule for April 10-14

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

road construction
Virginia

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Construction scheduled for April 10-14

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

ACC Baseball
Sports

#7 Virginia, behind four homers, romps in series opener with #20 Miami, 14-2

Chris Graham
jim wood facebook
Local

Nothing on Jim Wood, Buttigieg slur on Waynesboro City Council agenda for next week

Chris Graham
harry sedwick
Local

Charlottesville teen charged with sexual assaults at UVA sorority house

Chris Graham
fascism
U.S./World

Republicans expel the Black two of the Tennessee Three: A political lynching

Mel Gurtov

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy