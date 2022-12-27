Menu
What Russia really wants: A Fourth Reich, a second U.S. civil war, Musk elected POTUS
Opinion

What Russia really wants: A Fourth Reich, a second U.S. civil war, Musk elected POTUS

Chris Graham
Published:
russia
(© harvepino – stock.adobe.com)

I’d been of the opinion lately that Vladimir Putin, with his deft play on the Brittney Griner trade, knows the U.S. better than we know ourselves.

Now I’m thinking that he just got extraordinarily lucky on that one.

This new thinking on Putin is based on what I’m seeing from one of Putin’s inner circle, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian prime minister, who on Monday, yes, of course, on Twitter, shared his predictions for world events in 2023.

It seems that Medvedev got into the good vodka before taking to the bird app with his predictions, which include the UK rejoining the European Union, Germany leading the formation of a Fourth Reich in Central Europe, and then war between France and this new Fourth Reich.

Medvedev, incidentally, heads up Russia’s Security Council, presumably meaning he has access to whatever the Russians consider to be foreign intelligence.

Yeah.

His thoughts on the U.S. are no less outlandish: California and Texas, Medvedev forecasts, will become independent states after a U.S. civil war, with Texas later aligning with Mexico, because of course Greg Abbott wants the border between Texas and Mexico to go away.

A new presidential election will be called, and Elon Musk (!) will win it.

It doesn’t make sense to take the time to point out the sheer dumbass-edness of what Medvedev wants us to think he’s thinking.

It’s more interesting to think that he thinks these things, and that he has Putin’s ear on international security.

The idea that the Kremlin seems to want to signal to us that they want these things to happen is the latest clear indication to those of us not named Tucker Carlson or Donald Trump that somebody needs to pry political power in Russia from Vladimir Putin’s cold, dead hands, and as soon as possible.

Chris Graham

