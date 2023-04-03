Weather brings change to schedule for Virginia-Miami weekend baseball series

Virginia’s home baseball series against Miami will now be played Friday-Sunday (April 7-9). All three games will air on ACCNX as originally planned.

The series had been scheduled to run Thursday-Saturday.

Rain in the forecast for Thursday forced the schedule change.

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Original tickets for Thursday’s game are valid for Sunday’s game. Fans that cannot make Sunday’s game because of the date change can contact the ticket office prior to 1 p.m. on Sunday (April 9) to exchange tickets for a future game. Ticket exchanges will not be provided after a rescheduled game has been completed.

For additional information, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office by phone (call or text): (434) 924-UVA1 or via email: [email protected]