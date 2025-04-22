Home Waynesboro: Virginia Street Arts Festival puts spotlight on muralists, creativity
Waynesboro: Virginia Street Arts Festival puts spotlight on muralists, creativity

2025 Virginia Street Arts Festival
2025 Virginia Street Arts Festival design

The Virginia Street Arts Festival returns to Waynesboro on May 17-18, and three buildings will be transformed for the community to enjoy for years to come.

“A Weekend of Color, Creativity and Community” will feature mural painting, interactive art, live music and more.

Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in Downtown Waynesboro.

The buildings that will be transformed with murals include:

  • 131 + 141 N. Wayne Avenue
  • 180 Port Republic Road
  • 126 S. Wayne Avenue

For more information on the event, click here. The event is also featured on Facebook.

The murals

  • “Blossoming Within” will be completed by muralist Jesse Jentzen on North Wayne Avenue above Pyramid and adorn. The piece is meant to depict the beauty of the connection between humans and nature. Jentzen co-manages a tattoo studio and teaches art classes to middle school and adults.
  • “Native Osprey Hunting” will be completed by Staunton artist Andrew Davis and draws inspiration from Virginia’s wildlife. The mural depicts a native osprey hunting for fish in the river. The bird and river are interwoven with a looping acanthus design that spans the building.  The art will be featured at 126 S. Wayne Ave.
  • “The Lure” will be completed by Virginia Beach/NYC artist Humble and is meant to embody the feeling of chasing after something. The project is meant to pay homage to fly fishing and will be completed at 180 Port Republic Road.

2025 Virginia Street Arts Festival design

Arch Avenue event offerings

  • The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is bringing their art mobile to Waynesboro. Enjoy the museum’s VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 18, from noon to 4 p.m.
  • LVA on the Go, the mobile Library of Virginia, will be set up on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their activities vary, but include genealogy help, reference tutorials, library account registration, oral history recordings and children’s activities.
  • The Virginia Museum of Natural History has their Mobile Science Outreach Experience permanently located in Waynesboro. Their mobile museum contains exhibits and displays of a variety of specimens and materials from the museum’s scientific collections.
  • Cousins Main Lobster Truck will be at the Arch Avenue parking lot on Sunday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Art projects and tours

  • The Waynesboro Public Library is hosting a walk on May 17 at 10 a.m. and noon. Each walk takes about an hour and a half and is about a two-mile walk. You’ll learn about the street art and the muralist. Registration is recommended.
  • Decorate your own VASAF t-shirt at the “Blossoming Within” mural location: This pay-what-you-will activity is sponsored by Initial Inspiration and donations will go toward a local non-profit. Shirts and supplies will be provided.
  • Fish community art project at “The Lure” mural location: This activity will be hosted by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation. Adult community members may decorate a fish to be part of a larger art installation. There will also be activities for kids.
  • Art carnival at the “Native Osprey Hunting: mural location: This interactive art carnival is hosted by Shenandoah Valley Art Center.
  • Caricature artist and art opportunities with different mediums at the Russell Museum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Art Explosion 601 at Main Street United Methodist Church: Art exhibit by preschool children and adults. Offering Storied in Stained Glass tour, preschool program tour, open playground sidewalk chalk art contest, make and take art for all ages, face painting, bubbles, color blast fun and more.
  • Take a free guided tour at the historic Bowman House Bed and Breakfast of works by artist Trudee Smith. Guided tours are being offered at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Registration is recommended.
  • Farmers Market: Along with live music, local produce vendors, crafts and more, the market will be offering a children’s art activity on Saturday morning. Bring the kids to get in the art mood by visiting the rock painting station before you hit the festival.

Through the years: Street art murals in Waynesboro

Explore the hidden gems tucked away in alleyways and along bustling thoroughfares, where local and internationally known artists leave their mark.

  • Poochie, floral, 521 W. Main St., Wayne Theatre
  • Father and Child, 648 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro YMCA
  • The Lovers, 648 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro YMCA
  • Kaiya w/Tulips, 200 Race Ave., Ice Building
  • Sun, Moon, & Stars Ladies, 150 Race Ave., Stone Soup Books
  • Tribute, 300 W. Broad St., Waynesboro Fire Department

