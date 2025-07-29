Home Waynesboro: Upgrades to infrastructure may result in temporary loss of water
Crystal Graham
Published date:
dripping outside water faucet
(© Scope Images – stock.adobe.com)

Residents in Waynesboro may want to prepare for the loss of water next week as the city makes upgrades to its infrastructure.

Work is planned on two pressure-reducing valves on Tuesday, Aug. 5, starting at 7 a.m., and is expected to take up to six hours to complete.

The first upgrade will take place on a valve near the landfill; the second upgrade will occur near Hopeman Station. The city released a map sharing where impacts will most likely take place.

The temporary water loss will primarily affect residents in high-elevation areas near the landfill. The city does not expect water service interruptions at Hopeman Station.

High-elevation areas in the landfill work zone include:

  • 3rd Street
  • 5th Street
  • C Street
  • Faber Avenue
  • Frye Street
  • Gardner Street
  • Gravel Ridge Road
  • Hamlet Avenue
  • Ivanhoe Avenue
  • Jackson Avenue
  • Kirby Avenue
  • May Avenue
  • Misty Ridge Lane
  • Shenandoah Avenue
  • Wine Avenue

A blanket notice was sent to city residents by email today to allow those affected one week to make preparations for the potential outage. Public Works said it is impossible to predict exactly who will be affected in the high-elevation zone.

The city offered the following tips for residents who may be affected by a temporary water outage:

  • Fill containers with water the night before
  • Delay laundry, dishwashing and other water-heavy tasks
  • Check in on neighbors who may need assistance

For more information, contact the city’s water division at (540) 942-6743.

