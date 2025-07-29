Residents in Waynesboro may want to prepare for the loss of water next week as the city makes upgrades to its infrastructure.

Work is planned on two pressure-reducing valves on Tuesday, Aug. 5, starting at 7 a.m., and is expected to take up to six hours to complete.

The first upgrade will take place on a valve near the landfill; the second upgrade will occur near Hopeman Station. The city released a map sharing where impacts will most likely take place.

The temporary water loss will primarily affect residents in high-elevation areas near the landfill. The city does not expect water service interruptions at Hopeman Station.

High-elevation areas in the landfill work zone include:

3rd Street

5th Street

C Street

Faber Avenue

Frye Street

Gardner Street

Gravel Ridge Road

Hamlet Avenue

Ivanhoe Avenue

Jackson Avenue

Kirby Avenue

May Avenue

Misty Ridge Lane

Shenandoah Avenue

Wine Avenue

A blanket notice was sent to city residents by email today to allow those affected one week to make preparations for the potential outage. Public Works said it is impossible to predict exactly who will be affected in the high-elevation zone.

The city offered the following tips for residents who may be affected by a temporary water outage:

Fill containers with water the night before

Delay laundry, dishwashing and other water-heavy tasks

Check in on neighbors who may need assistance

For more information, contact the city’s water division at (540) 942-6743.