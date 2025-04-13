Waynesboro: Trace amounts of contaminants in drinking water, no violations

The City of Waynesboro released its annual drinking water quality report including levels of contaminants found in the 2024 calendar year.

Water is routinely monitored according to federal and state regulations for a variety of contaminants, according to the city.

A chart produced in the report shows that while some contaminants were detected in the city’s water, no violations were found in samples collected from 2021 to 2024.

There contaminants detected included fluoride, nitrate, barium and sodium. There were also trace amounts of copper, lead and chlorine, likely from corrosion from household plumbing parts and the erosion of natural deposits, according to the report.

Out of 303 samples for the coliform bacteria, there was only one positive sample, much less than the one per month that would lead to a potential violation. Coliform bacteria is naturally present in the environment, according to the report.

Data shows that drinking water for Waynesboro residents is provided by two wells and one spring. The water is treated by a membrane filtration plant, chlorinated for disinfection and supplemented with sodium fluoride.

The Virginia Department of Health’s assessment found that water sources in Waynesboro “may be susceptible to contamination because they are located in an area that promotes migration of contaminants from land use activities of concern.”

The range of acceptable levels for detected contaminants was developed assuming that average adults drinks two liters of water each day over a lifespan of 70 years.

Lead contaminants

The City of Waynesboro is responsible for removing lead pipes citywide but cannot control the materials used in home plumbing.

The report says families can reduce their risk by identifying and removing lead materials within their home.

Before drinking tap water, the report recommends flushing your pipes for several minutes by running your tap, taking a shower, doing laundry or a load of dishes.

The city said residents may also use a filter by an American National Standards Institute accredited certifier to reduce lead in drinking water.

Residents concerned about lead may request to have their water tested by contacting the city at (540) 943-4233.