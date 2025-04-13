Home Waynesboro: Trace amounts of contaminants in drinking water, no violations
Health, Local

Waynesboro: Trace amounts of contaminants in drinking water, no violations

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tap water
(© Brian Jackson – stock.abobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro released its annual drinking water quality report including levels of contaminants found in the 2024 calendar year.

Water is routinely monitored according to federal and state regulations for a variety of contaminants, according to the city.

A chart produced in the report shows that while some contaminants were detected in the city’s water, no violations were found in samples collected from 2021 to 2024.

There contaminants detected included fluoride, nitrate, barium and sodium. There were also trace amounts of copper, lead and chlorine, likely from corrosion from household plumbing parts and the erosion of natural deposits, according to the report.

Out of 303 samples for the coliform bacteria, there was only one positive sample, much less than the one per month that would lead to a potential violation. Coliform bacteria is naturally present in the environment, according to the report.

Data shows that drinking water for Waynesboro residents is provided by two wells and one spring. The water is treated by a membrane filtration plant, chlorinated for disinfection and supplemented with sodium fluoride.

The Virginia Department of Health’s assessment found that water sources in Waynesboro “may be susceptible to contamination because they are located in an area that promotes migration of contaminants from land use activities of concern.”

The range of acceptable levels for detected contaminants was developed assuming that average adults drinks two liters of water each day over a lifespan of 70 years.

Lead contaminants

The City of Waynesboro is responsible for removing lead pipes citywide but cannot control the materials used in home plumbing.

  • The report says families can reduce their risk by identifying and removing lead materials within their home.
  • Before drinking tap water, the report recommends flushing your pipes for several minutes by running your tap, taking a shower, doing laundry or a load of dishes.
  • The city said residents may also use a filter by an American National Standards Institute accredited certifier to reduce lead in drinking water.

Residents concerned about lead may request to have their water tested by contacting the city at (540) 943-4233.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

donald trump
Politics

Alon Ben-Meir: Donald Trump is quickly ushering in a national disaster

Alon Ben-Meir
football phones
Education, Health

Are our smart phones making us dumber? A step-by-step guide

Katie Runkle

I recently saw a post on Instagram, truly more of a blog post condensed into a few text-heavy slides, about decentralizing technology.

kyle larson nascar
NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins SciAps 300 Xfinity Race in dominating fashion

Chris Graham

Kyle Larson delivered what could best be defined as a dominant performance on Saturday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway, winning the SciAps 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

vdot road
Local

VDOT: Updated road construction, maintenance schedule for April 14-18

Chris Graham
uva basketball ron sanchez
Basketball

Former UVA Basketball staffer Kyle Guy lands new coaching job at Nevada

Chris Graham
person at computer keyboard
Virginia

NOVA man guilty of downloading child sexual assault videos on BitTorrent

Crystal Graham
UVA Basketball Elijah Saunders
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Elijah Saunders headed to Maryland via the transfer portal

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status