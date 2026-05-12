A substitute teacher was arrested in Waynesboro on charges of child abuse and assault and battery that took place at an elementary school on Monday.

Douglas R. Woodside, 66, of Charlottesville, allegedly assaulted a student while attempting to discipline the juvenile for a reported classroom disruption, per a report from the Waynesboro Police Department.

The incident took place at 9:45 a.m. on Monday.

The press release from the PD didn’t identify the school, but online chatter is suggesting that it was Berkeley Glenn Elementary.

The school system hasn’t commented on the case yet.

Per the police report, Woodside was removed from the classroom immediately to prevent further contact with students.

The student, according to the PD, needed medical attention.

Woodside turned himself in on Tuesday and was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

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