news waynesboro north delphine avenue restoration projected delayed until next year
News

Waynesboro: North Delphine Avenue restoration projected delayed until next year

Crystal Graham
Published:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Waynesboro has delayed the restoration of North Delphine Avenue until 2023.

Public Works staff have worked with engineering consultants and partnering agencies to assess the overall condition of the roadway.

Following this study, the city developed a plan to rebuild the road from Maryland Avenue north to Delaware Avenue.

The process has been time-consuming, according to the city, and has resulted in delays in starting construction.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

