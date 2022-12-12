Waynesboro: North Delphine Avenue restoration projected delayed until next year
The City of Waynesboro has delayed the restoration of North Delphine Avenue until 2023.
Public Works staff have worked with engineering consultants and partnering agencies to assess the overall condition of the roadway.
Following this study, the city developed a plan to rebuild the road from Maryland Avenue north to Delaware Avenue.
The process has been time-consuming, according to the city, and has resulted in delays in starting construction.