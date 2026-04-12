Home Waynesboro: New art collective to open its doors May 1 in Virginia Metalcrafters building
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Waynesboro: New art collective to open its doors May 1 in Virginia Metalcrafters building

Crystal Graham
Published date:
trellis art collective
Elizabeth Williams, Mak LePage, Mercedes Campos López, and Nat Slater. Submitted photo.

An art collective will soon call the historic Virginia Metalcrafters building in Waynesboro home with a new vibrant space for artists of all ages.

Trellis Art Collective will open its doors on May 1 offering private studio spaces and workshops for members.

“Trellis is inspired by the DIY community and values of skill and resource sharing, accessibility and activism” said co-founder Elizabeth Williams, a Staunton-based artist. “We want a space that feels like all the creative energy and life of art school without any of the stress or deadlines.”

The collective has already leased 10 out of 12 studio spots.

“The Metalcrafters building is already such a great community hub with businesses like Happ Coffee, Tattoo Mountain and Common Wealth Crush,” said Noelia Núñez, a painter and early supporter of Trellis. “I’m excited for Trellis to join in and create more opportunities for local artists.”



To sustain the initiative long-term, the founders are seeking members and friends who will support the space.

  • General member – Sliding-scale, monthly dues. Access to shared workshop space, shared equipment and supplies, and opportunities to shape the space’s direction through collective governance.
  • Studio member – Set, monthly dues. All General Member benefits plus a dedicated studio space (approx. 9’ x 7’).
  • Friend – Free. Stay connected and support the collective’s growth.

Additional Trellis co-founders include Mercedes Campos López, Mak LePage and Nat Slater.

For more information or to join the collective, visit trellisartcollective.com.

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Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

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