Waynesboro Library to participate in National Library Week April 6-12

From books and digital resources to creative programming, libraries are essential to thriving communities.

National Library Week, April 6 to 12, 2025, is a time to celebrate the many ways libraries bring communities together, spark imagination and support lifelong learning.

At Waynesboro Public Library, the community is invited to join the celebration. Longtime patrons or once-in-awhile visitors are welcome to attend. Now is the perfect time to explore all the library has to offer.

National Library Week events include Helping High School Students Prepare for College on April 7, at 5 p.m.; Mad Science: Spin, Pop, Boom! on April 12, at 11 a.m.

Waynesboro Library asked patrons: “What draws you to the Library?” Responses are viewable online.

During National Library Week, take time to rediscover the library and see how it draws the community together. Whether visiting for books, resources or a place to connect, Waynesboro Public Library is at 600 S. Wayne Ave.

First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. More information about National Library Week events at Waynesboro Public Library is available online.