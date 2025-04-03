Home Waynesboro Library to participate in National Library Week April 6-12
Arts, Media, Education, Local News

Waynesboro Library to participate in National Library Week April 6-12

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
Courtesy of Waynesboro Library.

From books and digital resources to creative programming, libraries are essential to thriving communities.

National Library Week, April 6 to 12, 2025, is a time to celebrate the many ways libraries bring communities together, spark imagination and support lifelong learning.

At Waynesboro Public Library, the community is invited to join the celebration. Longtime patrons or once-in-awhile visitors are welcome to attend. Now is the perfect time to explore all the library has to offer.

National Library Week events include Helping High School Students Prepare for College on April 7, at 5 p.m.; Mad Science: Spin, Pop, Boom! on April 12, at 11 a.m.

Waynesboro Library asked patrons: “What draws you to the Library?” Responses are viewable online.

During National Library Week, take time to rediscover the library and see how it draws the community together. Whether visiting for books, resources or a place to connect, Waynesboro Public Library is at 600 S. Wayne Ave.

First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. More information about National Library Week events at Waynesboro Public Library is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Scott German: Ryan Odom was born, raised to be the UVA Basketball coach
2 A Real Madrid tattoo can get you disappeared by the Trump Gestapo
3 Bunny poop complaint takes Augusta County down the proverbial rabbit hole
4 Waynesboro: Children’s museum hoping to open indoor exhibit space by summer
5 UVA Basketball: Chance Mallory talks about decision to commit to ‘Hoos

Latest News

lgbtq sports
Sports News

The MAGAs are trying to save women’s sports, which doesn’t need their help

Chris Graham
elon musk donald trump
Local News

Rallies in Staunton, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville to protest Trump, Musk

Chris Graham

Reminder time – organizers in Staunton, Harrisonburg and Charlottesville are holding local "Hands Off 2025" rallies on Saturday to protest the overreach of the Trump/Musk administration.

abigail spanberger
Politics News

Abigail Spanberger certified as Democratic nominee for governor

Chris Graham

As Republicans fumbled themselves into a possible bruising gubernatorial primary, Democrats were able to make it official with Abigail Spanberger as their nominee for governor.

messaging on cell phone
Politics News

Inspector General launches investigation into Pete Hegseth, Signalgate

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia election
Politics News

Amanda Chase might be on the ballot for a Republican governor primary

Chris Graham
road closed
Local News

Rockingham: Portion of Route 640 to close April 14 for bridge replacement work

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts, Media, Education

Augusta County: Backyard garden yields unidentifiable fossil

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status