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Home Waynesboro: Call from bank leads to two arrests in fraud case; additional victims possible
Local

Waynesboro: Call from bank leads to two arrests in fraud case; additional victims possible

Staff/Wire Report
Published date:
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Photo: © martinprague/stock.adobe.com

Waynesboro Police arrested a couple who had been using a victim’s bank account information to steal an undisclosed amount of money.

Arlene Whitt, 32, and Michael Horton, 30, were arrested at a bank in the city on Wednesday as they attempted the latest in a string of fraudulent withdrawals.

The arrest came after police got a call from the bank at 2:15 p.m.

Investigators learned that Whitt and Horton had used a Waynesboro victim’s information to obtain money at multiple locations in Waynesboro and other jurisdictions dating back to June 13.

Whitt and Horton were transported to Middle River Regional Jail, where they are held without bond.

This case remains active, with leads indicating that similar situations have occurred in other jurisdictions.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, call the PD at 540-942-6675, or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

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Staff/Wire Report

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