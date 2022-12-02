Waynesboro: Annual Christmas parade to bring cheer to downtown Saturday

The Waynesboro Christmas parade will bring seasonal cheer to the downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

Traffic will be shut down along the parade route at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Waynesboro sent out a news alert today announcing the parade.

Parade details

The Salvation Army will be collecting toys for the Toy Convoy at the parade. They will be near the beginning of the parade and welcome toy donations for area children.

Port-a-johns will be located at the corners of Main Street and Wayne Avene, Arch Avenue/ Main Street and Market Avenue and 11th Street.

There is a designated area for folks in wheelchairs to view the parade on Main Street, in front of the Arch/ Advance parking lot.

Please note that there will be a soft closing of the parade route streets at 5 p.m.

Parking will not be allowed on the route after 4:30 p.m.

In case of extreme bad weather, the parade would be postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

For more information or to view the parade route map, click here.