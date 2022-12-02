Menu
news waynesboro annual christmas parade to bring cheer to downtown saturday
Culture

Waynesboro: Annual Christmas parade to bring cheer to downtown Saturday

Crystal Graham
Published:

waynesboro christmas paradeThe Waynesboro Christmas parade will bring seasonal cheer to the downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

Traffic will be shut down along the parade route at 5:30 p.m.

The City of Waynesboro sent out a news alert today announcing the parade.

Parade details

  • The Salvation Army will be collecting toys for the Toy Convoy at the parade. They will be near the beginning of the parade and welcome toy donations for area children.
  • Port-a-johns will be located at the corners of Main Street and Wayne Avene, Arch Avenue/ Main Street and Market Avenue and 11th Street.
  • There is a designated area for folks in wheelchairs to view the parade on Main Street, in front of the Arch/ Advance parking lot.
  • Please note that there will be a soft closing of the parade route streets at 5 p.m.
  • Parking will not be allowed on the route after 4:30 p.m.

In case of extreme bad weather, the parade would be postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

For more information or to view the parade route map, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

