Waynesboro: Annual Christmas parade to bring cheer to downtown Saturday
The Waynesboro Christmas parade will bring seasonal cheer to the downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.
Traffic will be shut down along the parade route at 5:30 p.m.
The City of Waynesboro sent out a news alert today announcing the parade.
Parade details
- The Salvation Army will be collecting toys for the Toy Convoy at the parade. They will be near the beginning of the parade and welcome toy donations for area children.
- Port-a-johns will be located at the corners of Main Street and Wayne Avene, Arch Avenue/ Main Street and Market Avenue and 11th Street.
- There is a designated area for folks in wheelchairs to view the parade on Main Street, in front of the Arch/ Advance parking lot.
- Please note that there will be a soft closing of the parade route streets at 5 p.m.
- Parking will not be allowed on the route after 4:30 p.m.
In case of extreme bad weather, the parade would be postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.
