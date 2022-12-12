Menu
news waynesboro a street culvert replacement project comes to an end
News & Views

Waynesboro: A Street culvert replacement project comes to an end

Crystal Graham
Published:
a street waynesboro flooding
Submitted photo

The A Street culvert replacement project in Waynesboro is coming to an end – with paving taking place today and tomorrow.

Once paving is done, the project will be completed.

The 1700 block of A Street was closed from Oct. 24-Nov. 14 as part of the project.

The project began on Sept. 6.

For questions, residents are asked to call (540) 942-6624 and select the stormwater option.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

