Waynesboro: A Street culvert replacement project comes to an end
The A Street culvert replacement project in Waynesboro is coming to an end – with paving taking place today and tomorrow.
Once paving is done, the project will be completed.
The 1700 block of A Street was closed from Oct. 24-Nov. 14 as part of the project.
The project began on Sept. 6.
For questions, residents are asked to call (540) 942-6624 and select the stormwater option.
