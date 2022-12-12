Waynesboro: A Street culvert replacement project comes to an end

The A Street culvert replacement project in Waynesboro is coming to an end – with paving taking place today and tomorrow.

Once paving is done, the project will be completed.

The 1700 block of A Street was closed from Oct. 24-Nov. 14 as part of the project.

The project began on Sept. 6.

For questions, residents are asked to call (540) 942-6624 and select the stormwater option.

Related stories

Waynesboro: Road now open in 1700 block of A Street after culvert project closure

Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24

Update: A Street road closure postponed until Oct. 17

Waynesboro: Road work on A Street will lead to closures beginning in October