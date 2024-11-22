Wayne Theatre to present two shows paying tribute to the late Whitney Houston

The Wayne Theatre will host two shows honoring the legacy of Whitney Houston on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Belinda Davids’ The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston will include renditions of Houston’s most beloved hits.

Davids, a South African-born vocal sensation, has performed professionally since the age of 14 and was selected from 15,000 applicants for The Greatest Love of All tribute show.

Her career includes performances on the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing, Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo, and as a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, where she was praised for her “utterly spellbinding” rendition of I Have Nothing.

The Greatest Love of All production has toured in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and more than 20 other countries. The show has sold out iconic venues such as London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Inspired by artists such as Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston, she has collaborated with major artists including Keyshia Cole, Monica and Johnny Gill.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at (540) 943-9999 or at waynetheatre.org