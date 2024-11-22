Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Wayne Theatre to present two shows paying tribute to the late Whitney Houston
Arts, Culture, Travel

Wayne Theatre to present two shows paying tribute to the late Whitney Houston

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Belinda Davids: A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Belinda Davids, submitted photo

The Wayne Theatre will host two shows honoring the legacy of Whitney Houston on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Belinda Davids’ The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston will include renditions of Houston’s most beloved hits.

Davids, a South African-born vocal sensation, has performed professionally since the age of 14 and was selected from 15,000 applicants for The Greatest Love of All tribute show.

Her career includes performances on the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing, Fox TV’s Showtime at the Apollo, and as a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, where she was praised for her “utterly spellbinding” rendition of I Have Nothing.

The Greatest Love of All production has toured in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and more than 20 other countries. The show has sold out iconic venues such as London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Inspired by artists such as Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston, she has collaborated with major artists including Keyshia Cole, Monica and Johnny Gill.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at (540) 943-9999 or at waynetheatre.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

child in classroom
U.S. News, U.S. Politics

Legislation reintroduced to rid American school buildings of toxic substances

Rebecca Barnabi
incoming call unknown
Local News

Scammers using Waynesboro PD names, phone number to con residents

Crystal Graham

Scammers are targeting the Waynesboro community, and the police department is warning residents to beware.

Virginia News

JMU, UMW receive state grant funding to transition work-study programs to internships

Rebecca Barnabi

Work-study programs at American universities provide students opportunities to pursue a degree while also paying for their education.

nancy mace
U.S. Politics

Nancy Mace leads the bathroom warriors to battle against trans congresswoman

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball

Preview: UVA Basketball gets St. John’s in Bahamas finale

Chris Graham
state police click it or ticket seatbelt enforcement
Arts, Culture, Travel

State Police efforts ramped up to ensure safe holiday travel season on the roads

Crystal Graham
holiday travel make some sacrifices
Arts, Culture, Travel

Expert offers advice on holiday travel: Be prepared to ‘make some sacrifices’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status