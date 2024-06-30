Washington Nationals prospect Elijah Green has two homers in FredNats win

The FredNats clubbed four home runs, including two from 2022 first-round pick Elijah Green, in a 6-4 win over the Salem Red Sox on Saturday.

Green, the fifth pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, has struggled since his promotion to Low-A Fredericksburg last summer. Green had posted a .308/.432/.554 slash line in 20 games in parts of two seasons at the Rookie level, but in 137 games at Fredericksburg, he’s slashing just .193/.298/.298, with 11 homers and 62 RBIs in 524 at bats, and an OPS at just .596.

MLB.com still has Green listed as the #6 prospect in the Washington Nationals farm system.

Green was 2-for-4 in Saturday’s win with a pair of walks and three runs scored.