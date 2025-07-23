Home Warner on latest Gabbard Russia hoax nonsense: ‘What are they trying to hide?’
Warner on latest Gabbard Russia hoax nonsense: 'What are they trying to hide?'

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump tulsi gabbard
Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard. Photo: © LMMedia/Shutterstock

Tulsi Gabbard, running more interference for Donald Trump, has declassified a House Republican “report” claiming that Barack Obama published “potentially biased” or “implausible” intelligence on Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election.

We all know what’s going on here, and frankly, it’s pathetic.

“It seems as though the Trump administration is willing to declassify anything and everything except the Epstein files,” said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. “The desperate and irresponsible release of the partisan House intelligence report puts at risk some of the most sensitive sources and methods our Intelligence Community uses to spy on Russia and keep Americans safe. And in doing so, Director Gabbard is sending a chilling message to our allies and assets around the world: the United States can no longer be trusted to protect the intelligence you share with us.”

Trump unwittingly – you almost shouldn’t use that word with him, because he is the living definition of unwittingly – gave away the game at a reception for MAGA lawmakers at the White House Tuesday night.

Thinking that the pool TV camera had turned off at the mention of Obama, advised Republicans on how to use his fake Obama story to distract from questions about Jeffrey Epstein.

“You should mention that every time they give you a question that’s not appropriate. Just say, oh, by the way, Obama cheated on the election. You’ll watch the camera turn off instantly,” Trump said, and for the record, the camera that he had thought was turned off was still running, and recording.

The best advice would be for Trump to go quiet for a week or two, but that’s never going to happen, which is why we have Attorney General Pam Bondi comically reviving the Hillary’s emails investigation, Trump trying to rename the Washington Commanders and getting Coca-Cola to sell Mexican Coke here in the States, and Tulsi Gabbard taking hits at Obama.

mark warner
Mark Warner. Photo: © Eli Wilson/Shutterstock

“Let’s be clear: the bipartisan, unanimous finding of the Senate Intelligence Committee, after years of painstaking investigation, more than 200 witness interviews, and millions of documents, was that Russia launched a large-scale influence campaign in the 2016 election in order to help then-candidate Donald Trump. Nothing in this partisan, previously scuttled document changes that,” Warner said.

“Releasing this so-called report is just another reckless act by a Director of National Intelligence so desperate to please Donald Trump that she is willing to risk classified sources, betray our allies, and politicize the very intelligence she has been entrusted to protect.

“The American people are right to continue asking: what are they trying to hide?” Warner said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

