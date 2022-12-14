Warner and Kaine respond to sailor deaths by suicide at Norfolk Navy facility

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia visited the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Naval Seas Systems Command in Norfolk on Monday.

Their visit was in response to the U.S. Navy confirming the deaths allegedly by suicide of four sailors at the facility within a month’s time. The Navy and local police departments are investigating the deaths of Petty Officer Kody Lee Decker, 22, an electronics technician, on October 29; Petty Officer Deonte Antwoine Autry, 22, a machinist mate fireman on November 14; Petty Officer Janelle Nichole Holder, a fire controlman; and Seaman Cameron Elan Armstrong, an electronics technician.

In a media call Tuesday, Warner said that he and Kaine participated in two sessions, including one with naval command, on Monday.

“We still have not fully cracked the code on both availability of mental health services within the DOD (Department of Defense), and, for that matter within the VA, but also breaking down the stigma that too often exists within the military that makes a young soldier or sailor maybe reluctant to use mental health services because they feel it might hurt their record, it might give them grief in terms of some of their fellow servicemembers. But getting rid of that stigma, and this is not a problem obviously just within the military,” Warner said in the media call.

Warner said that mental health services must be available for servicemembers but also they must be encouraged to use them.

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, one of my top priorities is ensuring our military personnel have the resources they need to protect our country,” Kaine said. “I appreciated the chance to talk to ADM Gilday about a range of issues related to military readiness, including recruiting and sailors’ mental health. It’s clear we must do more to support our servicemembers and improve their access to mental health treatment. I look forward to continuing to work together to overcome the current challenges.”