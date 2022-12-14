Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news warner and kaine respond to sailor deaths at norfolk facility
News & Views

Warner and Kaine respond to sailor deaths by suicide at Norfolk Navy facility

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Sen. Tim Kaine and U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Gilday meet in Norfolk on Monday. Courtesy of Office of Tim Kaine.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia visited the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Naval Seas Systems Command in Norfolk on Monday.

Their visit was in response to the U.S. Navy confirming the deaths allegedly by suicide of four sailors at the facility within a month’s time. The Navy and local police departments are investigating the deaths of Petty Officer Kody Lee Decker, 22, an electronics technician, on October 29; Petty Officer Deonte Antwoine Autry, 22, a machinist mate fireman on November 14; Petty Officer Janelle Nichole Holder, a fire controlman; and Seaman Cameron Elan Armstrong, an electronics technician.

In a media call Tuesday, Warner said that he and Kaine participated in two sessions, including one with naval command, on Monday.

“We still have not fully cracked the code on both availability of mental health services within the DOD (Department of Defense), and, for that matter within the VA, but also breaking down the stigma that too often exists within the military that makes a young soldier or sailor maybe reluctant to use mental health services because they feel it might hurt their record, it might give them grief in terms of some of their fellow servicemembers. But getting rid of that stigma, and this is not a problem obviously just within the military,” Warner said in the media call.

Warner said that mental health services must be available for servicemembers but also they must be encouraged to use them.

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, one of my top priorities is ensuring our military personnel have the resources they need to protect our country,” Kaine said. “I appreciated the chance to talk to ADM Gilday about a range of issues related to military readiness, including recruiting and sailors’ mental health. It’s clear we must do more to support our servicemembers and improve their access to mental health treatment. I look forward to continuing to work together to overcome the current challenges.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

austin wood

Staunton man charged on sodomy, aggravated sexual battery involving child
Chris Graham
HER Sports
,

HER Sports founder believes sports can serve as therapy for teen girls
Crystal Graham

HER Sports founder Jessica Carter is building the foundation for an organization that could go statewide – or nationwide – but first, she’s working to provide consistent programming and put together a strong board to help her vision grow.

vince mcmahon

Vince McMahon hates the ‘wrestling business,’ but can’t seem to let it go
Chris Graham

It may just be me, but the timing of the news that Vince McMahon is supposedly considering a return to WWE coming on the day that Vice was set to debut its new documentary on his life doesn’t seem coincidental.

2022 World Cup

Soccer writer Grant Wahl died from aneurysm: ‘Nothing nefarious about his death’
Chris Graham
sora shin

Virginia Tech researcher: Binge eating may be linked to early childhood trauma
Chris Graham
vmi basketball

American holds off second-half VMI rally, posts 69-61 win over Keydets
Chris Graham
jamila gadson

Missing person: Pittsylvania County authorities seek info on Gretna teen
Chris Graham