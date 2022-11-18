Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news voting matters in local elections what was the turnout for election 2022
Local/Virginia

Voting matters in local elections: What was the turnout for Election 2022?

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
your vote matters
(© 1STunningART – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia has 6,037,832 registered voters.

According to Staunton General Registrar Christi Linhoss, 50 percent of voters in the Queen City turned up at the polls November 8. She said she has heard from other districts that they had similar turnout.

Waynesboro’s Registrar Lisa Jeffers said it’s difficult to compare turnout for the last few elections because the city has not gone through a full four years yet of early voting and same day registration, additional voting options which affect the total turnout.

Jeffers said last Tuesday’s turnout in Waynesboro was lower than in 2018.

In Waynesboro’s Ward D City Council race, the vote between incumbent Sam Hostetter and Republican Jim Wood was close enough to warrant a close count the following week of all mail-in and absentee ballots. Wood won by 17 votes.

In Waynesboro’s Ward D School Board race, incumbent Kathy Maneval lost to Amber Lipscomb by 124 votes. Lipscomb received nearly 53 percent of votes, while Maneval received 47 percent.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football players murdered 2022

Medical Examiner releases cause of death for three UVA Football student-athletes
Chris Graham
school classroom teacher

Update: Virginia Board of Education ‘punts’ on history, social science guidelines
Chris Graham

The Virginia Board of Education voted unanimously to not advance controversial draft guidelines for history and social science learning standards,

deep fry turkey

Deep frying a turkey for Thanksgiving? Don’t catch the house on fire
NewsDesk

Deep frying a turkey for Thanksgiving is an increasingly popular tradition for many, but it’s important to keep safety top of mind.

randall wolf

Beyond the bikes: Man on a mission to help unsheltered community
Crystal Graham
VCU Basketball

VCU Basketball: Rams get big nights from Johns, Jackson, in 71-67 win over Pitt
Chris Graham
mike hollins

The one thing you need to know about Mike Hollins: He went back on the bus
Chris Graham
uva rotunda

UVA requests special counsel to lead independent review of Nov. 13 mass shooting
Chris Graham