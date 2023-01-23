VMI releases 2023 football schedule: Opening against Davidson, road game at NC State
New VMI coach Danny Rocco will open his first season at home on Sept. 2 against Davidson, two weeks ahead of a guarantee game at NC State in Raleigh.
This is the news on Monday, with VMI releasing its full 2023 schedule.
The Keydets will open the campaign at Foster Stadium with Davidson, who lost at VMI in a 2021 visit, 45-25. VMI then visits Bucknell, whom the Keydets defeated 24-14 at home this past season, on Sept. 9 before traveling to NC State to take on the Wolfpack in their final non-conference matchup of the 2023 season.
VMI hosts Wofford on Sept. 23, visiting Mercer on Sept. 30 before entering their bye week. The Keydets will travel to The Citadel for the Battle of the Silver Shako in week seven (Oct. 14), before hosting Samford (Oct. 21) and Chattanooga (Oct. 28).
November brings a pair of road matchups at ETSU (Nov. 4) and Furman (Nov. 11), before VMI closes out the regular season in Lexington on Nov. 18, hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts.
2023 VMI Football Schedule
Sept. 2 – Davidson
Sept. 9 – @Bucknell
Sept. 16. – @N.C. State
Sept. 23 – Wofford
Sept. 30 – @Mercer
Oct. 7 – BYE
Oct. 14 – @The Citadel
Oct. 21 – Samford
Oct. 28 – Chattanooga
Nov. 4 – @ETSU
Nov. 11 – @Furman
Nov. 18 – Western Carolina