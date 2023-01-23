VMI releases 2023 football schedule: Opening against Davidson, road game at NC State

New VMI coach Danny Rocco will open his first season at home on Sept. 2 against Davidson, two weeks ahead of a guarantee game at NC State in Raleigh.

This is the news on Monday, with VMI releasing its full 2023 schedule.

The Keydets will open the campaign at Foster Stadium with Davidson, who lost at VMI in a 2021 visit, 45-25. VMI then visits Bucknell, whom the Keydets defeated 24-14 at home this past season, on Sept. 9 before traveling to NC State to take on the Wolfpack in their final non-conference matchup of the 2023 season.

VMI hosts Wofford on Sept. 23, visiting Mercer on Sept. 30 before entering their bye week. The Keydets will travel to The Citadel for the Battle of the Silver Shako in week seven (Oct. 14), before hosting Samford (Oct. 21) and Chattanooga (Oct. 28).

November brings a pair of road matchups at ETSU (Nov. 4) and Furman (Nov. 11), before VMI closes out the regular season in Lexington on Nov. 18, hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts.

2023 VMI Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – Davidson

Sept. 9 – @Bucknell

Sept. 16. – @N.C. State

Sept. 23 – Wofford

Sept. 30 – @Mercer

Oct. 7 – BYE

Oct. 14 – @The Citadel

Oct. 21 – Samford

Oct. 28 – Chattanooga

Nov. 4 – @ETSU

Nov. 11 – @Furman

Nov. 18 – Western Carolina