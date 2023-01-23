Countries
news vmi releases 2023 football schedule opening against davidson road game at nc state
VMI releases 2023 football schedule: Opening against Davidson, road game at NC State

Chris Graham
New VMI coach Danny Rocco will open his first season at home on Sept. 2 against Davidson, two weeks ahead of a guarantee game at NC State in Raleigh.

This is the news on Monday, with VMI releasing its full 2023 schedule.

The Keydets will open the campaign at Foster Stadium with Davidson, who lost at VMI in a 2021 visit, 45-25. VMI then visits Bucknell, whom the Keydets defeated 24-14 at home this past season, on Sept. 9 before traveling to NC State to take on the Wolfpack in their final non-conference matchup of the 2023 season.

VMI hosts Wofford on Sept. 23, visiting Mercer on Sept. 30 before entering their bye week. The Keydets will travel to The Citadel for the Battle of the Silver Shako in week seven (Oct. 14), before hosting Samford (Oct. 21) and Chattanooga (Oct. 28).

November brings a pair of road matchups at ETSU (Nov. 4) and Furman (Nov. 11), before VMI closes out the regular season in Lexington on Nov. 18, hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts.

2023 VMI Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – Davidson
Sept. 9 – @Bucknell
Sept. 16. – @N.C. State
Sept. 23 – Wofford
Sept. 30 – @Mercer
Oct. 7 – BYE
Oct. 14 – @The Citadel
Oct. 21 – Samford
Oct. 28 – Chattanooga
Nov. 4 – @ETSU
Nov. 11 – @Furman
Nov. 18 – Western Carolina

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Why is Marques Hagans leaving Virginia? Because he wants to be head coach one day
Mortality: Why the deaths of celebrities really bother us
They say only two things are certain in life: death and taxes. Today, I want to talk about death.

Virginia losing wide receivers coach Marques Hagans to Penn State
Marques Hagans is leaving Virginia to take the wide receivers coach job at Penn State, according to a report on Monday by On3's Matt Zenitz.

Podcast: Five (or thereabouts) observations from Virginia's win at Wake Forest
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
Gas prices are higher, and it's looking like they'll be pushing even higher moving forward
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
