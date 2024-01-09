Countries
Home VMI associate head basketball coach Dave Davis steps down, citing ‘personal reasons’
Basketball, Sports

VMI associate head basketball coach Dave Davis steps down, citing ‘personal reasons’

Chris Graham
Published date:
vmi dave davis
Dave Davis. Photo: VMI Athletics

VMI associate head basketball coach Dave Davis has decided to retire from coaching, with a release from the school citing “personal reasons” for the move.

Davis had been at the Institute since being hired by head coach Andrew Wilson in May 2022.

“Coach Davis is a special person and was a valued member of our basketball program and the VMI community,” said Wilson, who is 10-37 in two seasons since taking over the VMI program in 2022. “He will be greatly missed by our coaching staff, players and administration. It was a difficult decision for him to retire, but ultimately the best decision for him and his family.”

Davis came to VMI after serving as the associate head coach at the College of Charleston for one season, in 2021-2022, and a two-year run as the associate head coach at Winthrop.

Davis was a head coach at the college level for more than two decades, including nine seasons at the helm of Newberry College and 14 years as the head coach of Pfeiffer.

“He played an integral role in helping to lay the foundation for our program and helping me navigate through my first couple seasons as a head coach,” Wilson said.” Most importantly, Coach Davis is a person of high character and set a great example every day for our players and coaches. I am forever grateful to him for his unwavering support and loyalty to the program.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

