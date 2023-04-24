Countries
Virginia

Virginia’s official insect, state flower on new driver license design

Crystal Graham
Published date:

DMV driver's license new designThe Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles released a refreshed design of Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards today featuring Virginia’s official insect and state flower? Any guesses as to what those are?

The Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower, are featured on the new design.

The new license also takes Virginians inside for a look at the magnificent rotunda dome. The previous design offered a view of the outside of the Virginia State Capitol.

Some features remain the same as the previous cards issued since 2009. Banner colors are distinct for rapid recognition. The driver’s license banner is blue, and the ID card banner is green.

“The attractive design elements are actually layers of state-of-the-art security features,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “Virginians can count on their DMV to provide secure credentials that stand the test of time.”

The IDs incorporate the next generation of enhanced security features that are resistant to counterfeiting and illustrate the beauty of Virginia imagery.

Driver’s licenses and ID cards for adults are still horizontal and cards issued to those under age 21 are vertical for easy identification.

Those applying for a new license or ID card, REAL ID or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design.

Cards featuring the prior design will remain valid until the expiration date.

For more information, visit www.dmv.virginia.gov.

