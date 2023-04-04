Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will journey to Asia for trade mission at end of April

This month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will lead his first international trade mission to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Youngkin and the Virginia delegation will visit Tapei City, Taiwan and Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea from April 24 through April 29, 2023.

Youngkin will meet with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders to further strengthen Virginia’s economic and cultural connections.

“I’m excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security,” Youngkin said. “Taiwan, Japan and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia. In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to our allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and America.”

The trip will be Youngkin’s first to Asia as governor of Virginia. The Commonwealth is home to many foreign-owned business establishments, including five from Taiwan, 133 from Japan and 25 from South Korea.