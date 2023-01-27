Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday.

A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.

As the vehicle crossed over the northbound lanes of Route 29, it collided with a northbound 1995 Mack dump-truck.

Esry died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the dump truck, a 20-year-old male from Chantilly, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.