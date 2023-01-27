Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on route 29
Virginia

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday.

A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.

As the vehicle crossed over the northbound lanes of Route 29, it collided with a northbound 1995 Mack dump-truck.

Esry died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the dump truck, a 20-year-old male from Chantilly, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

court law
,

Virginia white nationalist podcaster gets three years on unlawful firearm silencer conviction
Chris Graham
virginia
, ,

Rep. Spanberger introduces amendment to protect Virginia from offshore drilling
Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia is leading a charge to prevent offshore oil and gas drilling that would threaten the Commonwealth’s economy.

escapees
,

Update: Virginia escapees ditched vehicle in Tennessee, still on the lam
Chris Graham

The vehicle stolen by two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail was found on Route 66 in Bulls Gap, Tenn., on Friday morning.

glenn youngkin
,

Is Youngkin playing politics with National Merit Scholarship letter controversy?
Chris Graham
augusta health outpatient center
, ,

Good news! Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion insurance issues resolved now
Crystal Graham
tucker carlson
,

The latest bit of genius from Tucker Carlson: We should invade Canada
Chris Graham
,

AG report finds ‘significant and repeated violations’ of Parole Board policies, state law
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy