Police: Virginia wanted felon found in stolen vehicle, threatens officers with firearm

A Virginia Beach man is in custody after a SWAT team removed the individual from his apartment after a barricade situation early Tuesday morning.

Virginia Beach Police officers were attempting to arrest Trevor Crawford, 32, for five open warrants on Monday night at 8:40 p.m.

Crawford was attempting to leave his residence in the 500 block of 18th Street in what officers determined later was a stolen vehicle.

According to police, when confronted, Crawford ignored commands to submit to arrest, displayed a firearm in his waistband, threated to shoot the officers and retreated into his residence.

Officers failed to get Crawford out of the apartment, and the SWAT Team eventually took over operations.

Crawford was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Stephanie David, 30, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. Additional charges are pending against David.

Crawford was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, threats against a law enforcement officer and felony possession of a firearm.