news virginia up two spots to fourth in coaches poll at sixth in ap top 25
Virginia up two spots to fourth in coaches poll, at sixth in AP Top 25

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia, now on a six-game winning streak, moved up two spots in this week’s USA Today Top 25, to fourth.

UVA (16-3, 8-2 ACC) also moved up one spot in the AP Top 25, to sixth.

The Cavaliers had a light week, with just one game – a 76-57 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Virginia has two road games this week – tonight at Syracuse, and Saturday at Virginia Tech.

There are two other ACC teams in the polls again this week.

Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) is 19th in the coaches poll and 20th in the AP poll.

Miami (16-5, 7-4 ACC) is 21st in the coaches poll and 23rd in the writers poll.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

