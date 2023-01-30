Virginia up two spots to fourth in coaches poll, at sixth in AP Top 25

Virginia, now on a six-game winning streak, moved up two spots in this week’s USA Today Top 25, to fourth.

UVA (16-3, 8-2 ACC) also moved up one spot in the AP Top 25, to sixth.

The Cavaliers had a light week, with just one game – a 76-57 win over Boston College on Saturday.

Virginia has two road games this week – tonight at Syracuse, and Saturday at Virginia Tech.

There are two other ACC teams in the polls again this week.

Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) is 19th in the coaches poll and 20th in the AP poll.

Miami (16-5, 7-4 ACC) is 21st in the coaches poll and 23rd in the writers poll.