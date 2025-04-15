Virginia Tech to host celebration of late Nikki Giovanni during Alumni Weekend

Authors, actors, musicians, artists, friends and family will gather in June to honor and remember the life of a literary icon.

A celebration of life event for the renowned poet and former Virginia Tech professor, the late Nikki Giovanni, will be held on Sunday, June 8, at 2 p.m. in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre at Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg. The event is a part of Virginia Tech’s Alumni Weekend.

“Black Love is Black Wealth: A Celebration of the Life and Works of Nikki Giovanni” will commemorate the poet’s legacy and enduring influence on countless artists, writers, students, poets, athletes and so many others at Virginia Tech and across the nation and the world. The program will include musical performances, special readings and speeches by well-known speakers, entertainers, actors and musicians.

“Nikki Giovanni’s marvelous career spanned many genres and drew acclaim from around the world. This celebration of her life reflects the breadth and impact of her creative legacy. It will be a joyous and moving event commemorating a global icon and truly unforgettable Hokie,” said Laura Belmonte, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences.

On Saturday, June 7, at 3 p.m., the Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg will show the award-winning documentary, “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni project.” June 7 also marks Giovanni’s birthday.

The acclaimed poet, activist and University Distinguished Professor Emerita died in December after battling cancer. She retired from Virginia Tech in 2022 after 35 years as a beloved professor in the Department of English.

Kwame Alexander, a New York Times-bestselling author, poet, and speaker and a Virginia Tech graduate, is one of the organizers of Giovanni’s celebration of life. She was his teacher and mentor. He said he has wanted to produce a tribute to her for years, but each time he asked her about it, she told him “no.”

“As popular, as brilliant, as iconic, as she was, she was first and foremost humble. I always marveled at how comfortable she was in her celebrity. It never concerned her. She entertained, impacted and empowered millions of people over six decades. While I so wish she was here to tell me ‘no,’ I am honored and thrilled to be able to finally recognize her impactful and distinguished work to memorialize her inspiring life,” Alexander said.

Tickets are free and limited to four per reservation. More information about the celebration is available online.

Related stories:

Retired Virginia Tech professor Nikki Giovanni dies at 81

President Biden sends condolences for Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni was former speaker for Waynesboro NAACP event

MBU’s Amy Tillerson-Brown carries on teaching legacy from Nikki Giovanni

2025 Virginia Festival of the Book includes tribute to poet Nikki Giovanni