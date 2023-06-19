Virginia Tech team is semifinalist in inaugural competition funded by CHIPS Act

Virginia Tech is one of 34 semifinalists for the National Science Foundation’s inaugural Regional Innovation Engines competition.

Funded by the CHIPS and Science Act, NSF received 188 concept outlines for NSF Engines. After a proposers’ day and other activities, NSF complete initial merit review of proposals and narrowed the competition down to 34 semifinalists.

“Each of these NSF Engines semifinalists represents an emerging hub of innovation and lends their talents and resources to form the fabric of NSF’s vision to create opportunities everywhere and enable innovation anywhere,” NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said. “These teams will spring ideas, talent, pathways and resources to create vibrant innovation ecosystems all across our nation.”

In the next stage, NSF will interview each team to assess leadership ability to rapidly mobilize in the first two years, evaluate the team’s competitive advantages and budget and resources for planned research and development, translation and workforce development efforts. Finalists will be interviewed in July in person to assess risks, committed resources and the team’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

The goal is for the program to be transformational for the United States in ensuring global competitiveness in key technology areas. The program could receive up to $160 million in the next 10 years.

Finalists will be announced in the fall, and each will receive approximately $15 million for two years.

Virginia Tech is selected in the category of logistics and supply chain.

Semifinalists not selected for an NSF Engine award may be considered for an NSF Engine Development Award of up to $1 million over two years. The awards will help teams build their initial ecosystems, cultivate the necessary partnerships and potentially compete for additional funding, including through future NSF Engines competitions.

The program was launched by NSF’s new Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP) and authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act.

Last week, Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia tweeted about the Virginia Tech team: “Thrilled to see Virginia Tech advance to the next round of selection for a grant made possible by the CHIPS and Science Act. This law is going to help us create jobs, strengthen our supply chains and remain globally competitive. Virginia is ready to play a key role in that.”