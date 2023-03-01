Virginia Tech snaps two-game losing streak with 71-54 win at Louisville

Virginia Tech took care of business Tuesday night, winning 71-54 at Louisville to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Hokies (17-13, 7-12 ACC) led 35-27 at the half, and only had to hold off one brief charge from the Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) in the second half that saw the margin get as close as three, on a three by JJ Traynor that made it 50-47 Tech with 9:07 to go.

Virginia Tech responded with a 19-2 run over the next 7:15 to put the game away.

Grant Basile led four Hokies in double figures with 18 points. Justyn Mutts had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Tech, which shot just 37.5 percent, but took care of the ball – just five turnovers on the night.

Mike James and El Ellis each had 14 points for Louisville.