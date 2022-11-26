Virginia Tech pulls away late, escapes Charleston Southern upset bid, 69-64

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team moved to 6-1 on the season with a closer-than-expected win over Charleston Southern on Friday night, 69-64.

Tech led by four points at the break, but it just couldn’t pull away, resulting in the fourth straight game decided by five points or fewer.

“Credit Charleston Southern,” Tech head coach Mike Young said, according to TechSideline.com. “Those guys played a good ballgame. They’ve got a couple of kids that can really score in 12 [Claudell Harris Jr.] and 13 [Tahlik Chavez], 14 [Taje’ Kelly] is a moose in the post.

“I don’t think it was as much of my team played poorly – we weren’t great, we weren’t real good on either end. Those guys came in here to fight, and fight they did, and they’re well-coached. Having said all that, we’re supposed to win, and we did that.”

The game had 13 ties and 10 lead changes while the shooting struggles continued from deep, converting just 6 of 21 on the night.

Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the way while Sean Pedulla had 15 points. Darius Maddox finished with 12. Lynn Kidd came up big in limited minutes, recording 11 points and eight rebounds in just 14 minutes.

Next up, Tech has tough stretch coming up against Minnesota, No. 1 North Carolina (who lost to Iowa State on Friday), Dayton and Oklahoma State.