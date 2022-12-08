Menu
news virginia tech easily dispatches a 10 preseason favorite dayton 77 49
Sports

Virginia Tech easily dispatches A-10 preseason favorite Dayton, 77-49

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Dayton got out to an early 10-4 lead on Virginia Tech, but an 18-4 Hokies run was the opening act of what turned into a 77-49 blowout Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (9-1) improved to 7-0 at home with the win.

Wright State transfer Grant Basile paced Tech with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Basile, a 6’9” forward, is averaging 13.9 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the floor and 42.6 percent shooting from three for the Hokies this season.

Nice pickup off the transfer portal there.

Sean Pedulla had 19 points for Virginia Tech, which moves to the 31st spot in the KenPom.com ratings with the win.

That puts the Hokies fourth among ACC teams in KenPom.

The media had Virginia Tech seventh in the ACC in the preseason voting.

Dayton (5-5) had one guy in double figures, forward Daron Holmes II, who had 13 points.

The Flyers were the preseason pick to win the A-10 and was in the preseason AP Top 25, but they’ve played nothing like expected to this point.

Their best win to this point is KP 168 SMU, a 74-62 victory back on Nov. 11.

Next up for Tech: Oklahoma State (6-3) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Should be a good one. OK State is 34th in KenPom.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

