Home Virginia Tech Basketball: New ‘GM’ announced, though, no, not really
Basketball

Virginia Tech Basketball: New ‘GM’ announced, though, no, not really

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia tech mike young
Virginia Tech Basketball coach Mike Young. Photo: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech Basketball has a general manager, though it sounds like the new guy is a GM in name only.

Nelson Hernandez was announced as the program’s first GM, and the press release from Virginia Tech Athletics that went out Tuesday evening framed the hire as being something that head basketball coach Mike Young had made at his behest.

A GM who answers to the coach is more recruiting coordinator with a budget than GM, but I’ll try to pin down the details through a Freedom of Information Act request for Hernandez’s contract, to see who he answers to.

It’s noteworthy that Hernandez’s most recent job was at WVU, where he was director of player personnel/recruiting last season.

Buttressing the point I’m making about the job being GM in name only: the press release spells out that Hernandez “will oversee key operational areas such as working closely with Triumph NIL, managing revenue-sharing strategies for the men’s basketball program and aligning resources to support student-athletes both on and off the court.”

Um, yeah, recruiting coordinator with a budget.

“Bringing Nelson on board as our general manager is a tremendous addition to our program,” Young said, by way of the press release from the Tech athletics department. “The college athletics landscape is changing rapidly, and having someone with Nelson’s experience, vision and organizational strength is critical as we navigate this new era. He’s going to be instrumental in helping us build our roster and sustain success—on the court, in the locker room and throughout the entire program.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

james carville
Politics

Somebody needs to tell James Carville to STFU, forever

Chris Graham
Government, Local

‘Topping off’ ceremony celebrates new Augusta County Courthouse

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta County celebrated a major milestone Tuesday afternoon with a longstanding construction tradition to celebrate progress.

Arts, Education, Local

Design of mural at Shenandoah University to honor veterans does not contain AI

Rebecca Barnabi

A mural designed by a third party for Shenandoah University was not created with the use of artificial intelligence. 

virginia tech
Virginia

VT mass shooting: Everytown expresses outrage over Youngkin vetoes on anniversary

Crystal Graham
fired employee federal cut unemployment
Health, Politics, Virginia

Virginia Department of Health hit with $219M in federal cuts; eliminates 500 jobs

Crystal Graham
phil martelli jr. vcu basketball
Basketball

We have the details on new VCU Basketball coach Phil Martelli’s contract

Chris Graham
Economy, Health, Politics

American coal miners left with no safety, prevention after program layoffs

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status