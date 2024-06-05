Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

A West Virginia man was shot and killed by a police officer in Christiansburg on Tuesday after reportedly pulling a gun on officers.

The shooting death of Jason Lee McDuffy, 44, of Beckley, W.Va., is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

McDuffy had been stopped by police in Giles County with a suspected stolen trailer. McDuffy, according to police, fled the traffic stop and led police on a chase into Montgomery County and onto Peppers Ferry Road, just outside the Town of Christiansburg.

As officers approached the vehicle, McDuffy presented a firearm and was shot by police, according to a report from VSP.