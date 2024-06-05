Countries
Home Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County
Virginia

Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

A West Virginia man was shot and killed by a police officer in Christiansburg on Tuesday after reportedly pulling a gun on officers.

The shooting death of Jason Lee McDuffy, 44, of Beckley, W.Va., is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

McDuffy had been stopped by police in Giles County with a suspected stolen trailer. McDuffy, according to police, fled the traffic stop and led police on a chase into Montgomery County and onto Peppers Ferry Road, just outside the Town of Christiansburg.

As officers approached the vehicle, McDuffy presented a firearm and was shot by police, according to a report from VSP.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

