newsvirginia state parks to celebrate 87th anniversary on june 17
Virginia State Parks to celebrate 87th anniversary on June 17

Crystal Graham
cabins at Hungry Mother State Park in Virginia
Hungry Mother State Park

State parks across Virginia will host special events on Saturday, June 17, to celebrate the 87th anniversary of the park system. Parks are hosting a Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day with activities including tours, demonstrations, kayaking tours, mock archeology digs, historical artifact viewings and more.

With 41 parks, most Virginians are within an hour’s drive of camping, trails and waterways.

The park system opened on June 15, 1936, with just six parks — Douthat, First Landing, Fairy Stone, Staunton River, Hungry Mother and Westmoreland.

“For 87 years, citizens of the Commonwealth have come to Virginia State Parks to spend time with family and friends and to connect with Virginia’s abundance of natural, scenic and cultural resources. Virginia State Parks’ rangers are proud to continue that tradition now and for future generations,” said Melissa Baker, Director of Virginia State Parks.

Visitors can find park-specific anniversary events at virginiastateparks.gov/events.

