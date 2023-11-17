Virginia State Parks’ Opt Outside event encourages outdoor activities Nov. 24-26

The annual Opt Outside event hosted by Virginia State Parks encourages Virginians to take a break from indoor activities and opt to spend time outdoors.

This holiday season’s campaign will run from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 at all Virginia State Park locations.

Park guests of all ages can indulge in self-guided and ranger-led activities to create wonderful and lasting Thanksgiving memories. Guests are encouraged to hike, bike or star watch and experience the beauty of nature while enjoying a wonderful experience at one of Virginia’s 42 state parks.

Consider the following activities:

Nature Journaling at Twin Lakes

Self-guided trail tours at Mason Neck

Jr. Ranger activities at Seven Bends, Kiptopeke and Smith Mountain Lake

Archery with Park Rangers at Pocahontas

Owl Prowl at Machicomoco

Fairy Stone hunt and workshop at Fairy Stone

A complete list of Virginia State Parks Opt Out activities is available online, as well as programs and events section of the state parks website.

A gift certificate sale will be held the day after Thanksgiving. Gift certificates will be 20 percent off and only available to purchase online between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. Gift certificates can be used on camping, cabins, picnic shelters, meeting space and purchases in the park.