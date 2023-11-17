Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia State Parks’ Opt Outside event encourages outdoor activities Nov. 24-26
Virginia

Virginia State Parks’ Opt Outside event encourages outdoor activities Nov. 24-26

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
A fall hike at Leesylvania State Park. Courtesy of Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The annual Opt Outside event hosted by Virginia State Parks encourages Virginians to take a break from indoor activities and opt to spend time outdoors.

This holiday season’s campaign will run from Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 at all Virginia State Park locations.

Park guests of all ages can indulge in self-guided and ranger-led activities to create wonderful and lasting Thanksgiving memories. Guests are encouraged to hike, bike or star watch and experience the beauty of nature while enjoying a wonderful experience at one of Virginia’s 42 state parks.

Consider the following activities:

  • Nature Journaling at Twin Lakes
  • Self-guided trail tours at Mason Neck
  • Jr. Ranger activities at Seven Bends, Kiptopeke and Smith Mountain Lake
  • Archery with Park Rangers at Pocahontas
  • Owl Prowl at Machicomoco
  • Fairy Stone hunt and workshop at Fairy Stone

A complete list of Virginia State Parks Opt Out activities is available online, as well as programs and events section of the state parks website.

A gift certificate sale will be held the day after Thanksgiving. Gift certificates will be 20 percent off and only available to purchase online between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. Gift certificates can be used on camping, cabins, picnic shelters, meeting space and purchases in the park.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 National Weather Service puts wide swath of Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch
2 ‘Code orange’ alert issued for air quality in Virginia, West Virginia due to wildfires
3 The effect of Coach Tuberville’s DOD abortion fight: Making America Weak Again
4 Why was Cory Alexander at JPJ Thursday night? The answer will surprise you
5 Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls

Latest News

police
Police, Virginia

Virginia State Police: One person dead in I-95 crash in Petersburg

Crystal Graham
Local, News

Traffic alert: VDOT further restricts truck traffic on Reeds Gap Road in Augusta, Nelson counties

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT installed truck route restriction signs for a portion of Route 664 (Reeds Gap Road) in Augusta and Nelson counties on November 13, 2023. 

us china
Op/Eds, U.S. & World

Mel Gurtov: President Biden, Xi Jinping seek to find common ground

Mel Gurtov

The first face-to-face meeting in a year between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping went about as expected.

us flag
Op/Eds, U.S. & World

Paul Hellweg: Believe in the Declaration of Independence to save ourselves

Paul Hellweg
malik washington
Football, Sports

UVA Football Notebook: Washington is an All-American, Elliott tries to measure up

Chris Graham
Local

Maine Coons rescued from Virginia breeding facility find loving homes through Cat’s Cradle

Rebecca Barnabi
uva nov 13 graphic
Football, Police

UVA backtracks on release of state AG’s external review of Nov. 13 shootings

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy